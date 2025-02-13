CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|574
|581
|571½
|577¾
|+3½
|May
|588
|594
|585
|592
|+4
|Jul
|599
|605
|596
|603
|+4¼
|Sep
|612
|618¾
|609½
|617
|+4¾
|Dec
|631
|637½
|628¼
|635¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|644¼
|652¼
|644¼
|650¾
|+4½
|May
|651¾
|658½
|651¾
|657½
|+4¼
|Jul
|649¼
|649¾
|644¼
|649½
|+4
|Sep
|655
|+4
|Dec
|665¼
|+4½
|Mar
|671½
|+4¼
|May
|673
|+4¼
|Jul
|649¼
|+3½
|Est. sales 246,424.
|Wed.’s sales 217,004
|Wed.’s open int 444,311
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|489¾
|494¼
|485¼
|493½
|+3¼
|May
|503¼
|506½
|499½
|506
|+2
|Jul
|506½
|509¼
|503½
|509
|+1¾
|Sep
|473
|474¾
|470¼
|474¾
|+1
|Dec
|473¼
|473¾
|470¼
|472¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|483½
|484¼
|480¾
|483½
|—
|¾
|May
|489½
|490
|487½
|489¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|491¾
|492¼
|489¼
|491½
|—
|½
|Sep
|467¾
|467¾
|467¾
|467¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|465¼
|466¼
|464
|465
|—1
|Mar
|475½
|—1¼
|May
|481
|—1¼
|Jul
|483¾
|—1
|Sep
|470
|—1
|Dec
|458½
|—1
|Jul
|475½
|—1
|Dec
|455¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 608,438.
|Wed.’s sales 542,757
|Wed.’s open int 2,033,107,
|up 6,975
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|333½
|338½
|331¼
|331¾
|—1¼
|May
|343½
|346¼
|337¾
|338
|—3
|Jul
|347¾
|348¼
|344
|344¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|340½
|—3¾
|Dec
|352¾
|352¾
|349
|349
|—3¾
|Mar
|352½
|—3¾
|May
|358½
|—3¾
|Jul
|334¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|350½
|—3¾
|Dec
|353
|—3¾
|Jul
|353
|—3¾
|Sep
|347¼
|—3¾
|Est. sales 738.
|Wed.’s sales 738
|Wed.’s open int 4,002,
|up 90
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1028½
|1032½
|1024
|1030
|+2¼
|May
|1046
|1050
|1041¼
|1047
|+1¼
|Jul
|1062
|1065¾
|1057
|1063
|+1
|Aug
|1060
|1062
|1054
|1060½
|+1½
|Sep
|1042½
|1045½
|1038¼
|1043½
|+1¼
|Nov
|1044
|1048
|1040½
|1045¼
|+1¼
|Jan
|1053
|1057½
|1050½
|1055¾
|+2
|Mar
|1051½
|1056¾
|1050
|1055½
|+2¾
|May
|1056¾
|1059¼
|1053½
|1059¼
|+2½
|Jul
|1061¾
|1067½
|1060½
|1065½
|+2½
|Aug
|1057¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|1036¾
|+2½
|Nov
|1032½
|1034¾
|1032½
|1034¼
|+2¾
|Jan
|1044¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|1044¾
|+2
|May
|1049¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|1060½
|+2½
|Aug
|1059¼
|+2½
|Sep
|1046¾
|+2½
|Nov
|1047½
|+2½
|Jul
|1068¼
|+2½
|Nov
|1034½
|+2½
|Est. sales 396,547.
|Wed.’s sales 359,090
|Wed.’s open int 894,725
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|45.66
|46.38
|45.03
|46.25
|+.59
|May
|46.14
|46.83
|45.53
|46.68
|+.55
|Jul
|46.36
|47.02
|45.80
|46.89
|+.53
|Aug
|46.15
|46.79
|45.62
|46.69
|+.52
|Sep
|45.89
|46.50
|45.37
|46.42
|+.51
|Oct
|45.61
|46.16
|45.06
|46.11
|+.52
|Dec
|45.56
|46.13
|45.07
|46.09
|+.50
|Jan
|45.55
|46.15
|45.08
|46.12
|+.49
|Mar
|45.25
|46.13
|45.10
|46.13
|+.51
|May
|45.22
|46.21
|45.22
|46.21
|+.49
|Jul
|45.31
|46.31
|45.31
|46.31
|+.48
|Aug
|45.18
|46.19
|45.18
|46.19
|+.50
|Sep
|45.99
|+.50
|Oct
|45.73
|+.50
|Dec
|45.76
|+.50
|Jan
|45.84
|+.50
|Mar
|45.94
|+.50
|May
|46.06
|+.50
|Jul
|45.65
|+.50
|Aug
|45.49
|+.50
|Sep
|45.41
|+.50
|Oct
|45.64
|+.50
|Dec
|45.38
|+.50
|Jul
|45.27
|+.50
|Oct
|45.26
|+.50
|Dec
|45.00
|+.50
|Est. sales 202,327.
|Wed.’s sales 177,440
|Wed.’s open int 557,803
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|294.00
|296.20
|291.60
|292.70
|—1.40
|May
|302.30
|304.40
|299.90
|300.80
|—1.50
|Jul
|309.60
|311.40
|306.90
|307.70
|—1.70
|Aug
|311.70
|313.60
|309.00
|309.70
|—2.00
|Sep
|312.80
|314.70
|310.10
|310.70
|—2.10
|Oct
|313.50
|315.10
|310.70
|311.20
|—2.10
|Dec
|317.10
|318.70
|314.30
|314.90
|—2.00
|Jan
|317.70
|319.60
|315.70
|316.10
|—1.80
|Mar
|318.40
|319.40
|315.70
|316.20
|—1.70
|May
|317.70
|318.50
|317.20
|317.50
|—1.40
|Jul
|321.60
|321.60
|319.70
|319.90
|—1.20
|Aug
|320.60
|320.60
|319.50
|319.50
|—.80
|Sep
|319.00
|319.60
|318.10
|318.10
|—.20
|Oct
|319.00
|319.00
|315.90
|315.90
|+.40
|Dec
|316.20
|319.00
|316.20
|317.90
|+.30
|Jan
|320.00
|320.00
|318.40
|318.40
|+.20
|Mar
|319.10
|+.20
|May
|320.60
|+.20
|Jul
|322.40
|+.20
|Aug
|321.90
|+.20
|Sep
|320.40
|+.20
|Oct
|322.40
|+.20
|Dec
|324.80
|+.20
|Jul
|332.80
|+.20
|Oct
|332.80
|+.20
|Dec
|336.30
|+.20
|Est. sales 203,141.
|Wed.’s sales 178,803
|Wed.’s open int 585,045
