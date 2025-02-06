CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 572¼ 588¾ 566½ 587¾ +15½ May 584¾ 600¼ 579¼ 598¾ +14¼ Jul 596¾ 611 591¾ 610 +13¼ Sep 610¾ 624 605¾ 623¼ +12¾ Dec 629 642 624¾ 641 +12 Mar 645 657¼ 642 655¾ +11 May 651¾ 664¼ 649¾ 662¾ +10 Jul 645½ 657¾ 645½ 655¾ +9¼ Sep 661¾ +8 Dec 670 673 670 673 +7¾ Mar 680 680 680 680 +7 May 672¾ +7 Jul 646½ +7½ Est. sales 205,397. Wed.’s sales 184,277 Wed.’s open int 476,593, up 1,413 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 493¼ 496½ 486 495¼ +2 May 504½ 508½ 498 507½ +2¾ Jul 507¼ 511½ 501½ 510¾ +3¼ Sep 470 472½ 465½ 472 +1½ Dec 467¾ 470 464¾ 469¾ +1¼ Mar 478¾ 481¼ 476 480½ +1 May 485¼ 487 483 487 +1 Jul 488 489¼ 485¾ 489¼ +¾ Sep 469¼ 469½ 466 469¼ +½ Dec 466¾ 467½ 464¾ 467 +¼ Mar 477½ 477¾ 477½ 477¾ +¼ May 483½ +¼ Jul 485¼ Sep 473¾ Dec 462½ +1 Jul 479½ +1 Dec 458¼ +½ Est. sales 478,442. Wed.’s sales 448,653 Wed.’s open int 2,031,493, up 12,072 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 366 366½ 359½ 364 —3¾ May 368¼ 372 364¾ 371½ +3½ Jul 371¾ +1½ Sep 367½ +1½ Dec 372½ +1½ Mar 376 +1½ May 382 +1½ Jul 358¼ +1½ Sep 374 +1½ Dec 376½ +1½ Jul 376½ +1½ Sep 370¾ +1½ Est. sales 815. Wed.’s sales 815 Wed.’s open int 3,670, up 44 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1057¼ 1066½ 1049¾ 1060½ +3½ May 1072¾ 1081¾ 1065¼ 1075¾ +3½ Jul 1087½ 1096½ 1080 1090 +3¼ Aug 1081½ 1090¼ 1074¾ 1084¼ +3¼ Sep 1063 1072 1056¾ 1066 +3¼ Nov 1061½ 1071½ 1056½ 1066 +3½ Jan 1070½ 1079½ 1064¾ 1074¼ +3½ Mar 1067½ 1075½ 1062¼ 1071¼ +3¼ May 1072¾ 1075½ 1064¾ 1073¼ +3 Jul 1082¼ 1083½ 1075½ 1079 +3 Aug 1071¼ +2¾ Sep 1047¼ +1¼ Nov 1044½ 1049½ 1036½ 1042½ Jan 1053 Mar 1054 — ¼ May 1059 Jul 1068¾ — ½ Aug 1067½ — ½ Sep 1055 — ½ Nov 1055¾ — ¼ Jul 1076½ — ¼ Nov 1042¾ — ¼ Est. sales 346,371. Wed.’s sales 322,217 Wed.’s open int 885,588 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 45.08 45.53 44.72 45.40 +.31 May 45.60 46.04 45.24 45.93 +.33 Jul 45.83 46.34 45.53 46.22 +.34 Aug 45.65 46.12 45.36 46.07 +.37 Sep 45.23 45.89 45.16 45.85 +.40 Oct 44.95 45.60 44.86 45.56 +.42 Dec 45.14 45.60 44.83 45.57 +.43 Jan 45.15 45.66 45.02 45.62 +.42 Mar 45.31 45.63 45.15 45.63 +.42 May 45.22 45.73 45.22 45.73 +.42 Jul 45.51 45.84 45.51 45.84 +.41 Aug 45.70 +.39 Sep 45.49 +.37 Oct 45.23 +.36 Dec 45.25 +.34 Jan 45.33 +.34 Mar 45.43 +.34 May 45.55 +.34 Jul 45.14 +.34 Aug 44.98 +.34 Sep 44.90 +.34 Oct 45.13 +.34 Dec 44.87 +.34 Jul 44.76 +.34 Oct 44.75 +.34 Dec 44.49 +.34 Est. sales 128,250. Wed.’s sales 116,640 Wed.’s open int 572,384 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 308.30 310.50 303.30 306.40 —1.90 May 316.40 318.60 311.50 314.40 —1.90 Jul 323.70 326.00 319.10 321.70 —2.00 Aug 325.60 327.70 321.20 323.70 —1.80 Sep 326.20 328.20 321.90 324.40 —1.70 Oct 326.10 328.10 322.00 324.40 —1.60 Dec 329.20 331.30 325.30 327.70 —1.40 Jan 328.90 331.40 325.80 328.30 —1.40 Mar 329.00 330.80 325.40 327.30 —1.60 May 326.50 328.80 326.50 328.10 —1.40 Jul 330.40 331.70 328.70 330.10 —1.50 Aug 329.30 —1.50 Sep 327.40 —1.60 Oct 324.60 —1.60 Dec 326.40 —1.70 Jan 327.00 —1.70 Mar 327.70 —1.70 May 329.20 —1.70 Jul 331.00 —1.70 Aug 330.50 —1.70 Sep 329.00 —1.70 Oct 331.00 —1.70 Dec 333.40 —1.70 Jul 341.40 —1.70 Oct 341.40 —1.70 Dec 344.90 —1.70 Est. sales 147,376. Wed.’s sales 136,264 Wed.’s open int 595,752, up 1,924

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.