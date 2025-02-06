CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|572¼
|588¾
|566½
|587¾
|+15½
|May
|584¾
|600¼
|579¼
|598¾
|+14¼
|Jul
|596¾
|611
|591¾
|610
|+13¼
|Sep
|610¾
|624
|605¾
|623¼
|+12¾
|Dec
|629
|642
|624¾
|641
|+12
|Mar
|645
|657¼
|642
|655¾
|+11
|May
|651¾
|664¼
|649¾
|662¾
|+10
|Jul
|645½
|657¾
|645½
|655¾
|+9¼
|Sep
|661¾
|+8
|Dec
|670
|673
|670
|673
|+7¾
|Mar
|680
|680
|680
|680
|+7
|May
|672¾
|+7
|Jul
|646½
|+7½
|Est. sales 205,397.
|Wed.’s sales 184,277
|Wed.’s open int 476,593,
|up 1,413
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|493¼
|496½
|486
|495¼
|+2
|May
|504½
|508½
|498
|507½
|+2¾
|Jul
|507¼
|511½
|501½
|510¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|470
|472½
|465½
|472
|+1½
|Dec
|467¾
|470
|464¾
|469¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|478¾
|481¼
|476
|480½
|+1
|May
|485¼
|487
|483
|487
|+1
|Jul
|488
|489¼
|485¾
|489¼
|+¾
|Sep
|469¼
|469½
|466
|469¼
|+½
|Dec
|466¾
|467½
|464¾
|467
|+¼
|Mar
|477½
|477¾
|477½
|477¾
|+¼
|May
|483½
|+¼
|Jul
|485¼
|Sep
|473¾
|Dec
|462½
|+1
|Jul
|479½
|+1
|Dec
|458¼
|+½
|Est. sales 478,442.
|Wed.’s sales 448,653
|Wed.’s open int 2,031,493,
|up 12,072
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|366
|366½
|359½
|364
|—3¾
|May
|368¼
|372
|364¾
|371½
|+3½
|Jul
|371¾
|+1½
|Sep
|367½
|+1½
|Dec
|372½
|+1½
|Mar
|376
|+1½
|May
|382
|+1½
|Jul
|358¼
|+1½
|Sep
|374
|+1½
|Dec
|376½
|+1½
|Jul
|376½
|+1½
|Sep
|370¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 815.
|Wed.’s sales 815
|Wed.’s open int 3,670,
|up 44
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1057¼
|1066½
|1049¾
|1060½
|+3½
|May
|1072¾
|1081¾
|1065¼
|1075¾
|+3½
|Jul
|1087½
|1096½
|1080
|1090
|+3¼
|Aug
|1081½
|1090¼
|1074¾
|1084¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|1063
|1072
|1056¾
|1066
|+3¼
|Nov
|1061½
|1071½
|1056½
|1066
|+3½
|Jan
|1070½
|1079½
|1064¾
|1074¼
|+3½
|Mar
|1067½
|1075½
|1062¼
|1071¼
|+3¼
|May
|1072¾
|1075½
|1064¾
|1073¼
|+3
|Jul
|1082¼
|1083½
|1075½
|1079
|+3
|Aug
|1071¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|1047¼
|+1¼
|Nov
|1044½
|1049½
|1036½
|1042½
|Jan
|1053
|Mar
|1054
|—
|¼
|May
|1059
|Jul
|1068¾
|—
|½
|Aug
|1067½
|—
|½
|Sep
|1055
|—
|½
|Nov
|1055¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1076½
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1042¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 346,371.
|Wed.’s sales 322,217
|Wed.’s open int 885,588
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|45.08
|45.53
|44.72
|45.40
|+.31
|May
|45.60
|46.04
|45.24
|45.93
|+.33
|Jul
|45.83
|46.34
|45.53
|46.22
|+.34
|Aug
|45.65
|46.12
|45.36
|46.07
|+.37
|Sep
|45.23
|45.89
|45.16
|45.85
|+.40
|Oct
|44.95
|45.60
|44.86
|45.56
|+.42
|Dec
|45.14
|45.60
|44.83
|45.57
|+.43
|Jan
|45.15
|45.66
|45.02
|45.62
|+.42
|Mar
|45.31
|45.63
|45.15
|45.63
|+.42
|May
|45.22
|45.73
|45.22
|45.73
|+.42
|Jul
|45.51
|45.84
|45.51
|45.84
|+.41
|Aug
|45.70
|+.39
|Sep
|45.49
|+.37
|Oct
|45.23
|+.36
|Dec
|45.25
|+.34
|Jan
|45.33
|+.34
|Mar
|45.43
|+.34
|May
|45.55
|+.34
|Jul
|45.14
|+.34
|Aug
|44.98
|+.34
|Sep
|44.90
|+.34
|Oct
|45.13
|+.34
|Dec
|44.87
|+.34
|Jul
|44.76
|+.34
|Oct
|44.75
|+.34
|Dec
|44.49
|+.34
|Est. sales 128,250.
|Wed.’s sales 116,640
|Wed.’s open int 572,384
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|308.30
|310.50
|303.30
|306.40
|—1.90
|May
|316.40
|318.60
|311.50
|314.40
|—1.90
|Jul
|323.70
|326.00
|319.10
|321.70
|—2.00
|Aug
|325.60
|327.70
|321.20
|323.70
|—1.80
|Sep
|326.20
|328.20
|321.90
|324.40
|—1.70
|Oct
|326.10
|328.10
|322.00
|324.40
|—1.60
|Dec
|329.20
|331.30
|325.30
|327.70
|—1.40
|Jan
|328.90
|331.40
|325.80
|328.30
|—1.40
|Mar
|329.00
|330.80
|325.40
|327.30
|—1.60
|May
|326.50
|328.80
|326.50
|328.10
|—1.40
|Jul
|330.40
|331.70
|328.70
|330.10
|—1.50
|Aug
|329.30
|—1.50
|Sep
|327.40
|—1.60
|Oct
|324.60
|—1.60
|Dec
|326.40
|—1.70
|Jan
|327.00
|—1.70
|Mar
|327.70
|—1.70
|May
|329.20
|—1.70
|Jul
|331.00
|—1.70
|Aug
|330.50
|—1.70
|Sep
|329.00
|—1.70
|Oct
|331.00
|—1.70
|Dec
|333.40
|—1.70
|Jul
|341.40
|—1.70
|Oct
|341.40
|—1.70
|Dec
|344.90
|—1.70
|Est. sales 147,376.
|Wed.’s sales 136,264
|Wed.’s open int 595,752,
|up 1,924
