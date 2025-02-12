Clever Credit: I Want to Make a Large Appliance Purchase. Does the Wells Fargo Reflect Card Have Deferred Interest?

Dear Clever Credit, I just moved into a duplex, but there’s no washer or dryer. I’ve never made a big…

Dear Clever Credit,

I just moved into a duplex, but there’s no washer or dryer. I’ve never made a big purchase like this before. I’ve been wanting to apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and thought maybe I could put the purchase on that card. Does the Reflect Card come with deferred interest, though? Would it be the best option for such a big purchase?

Signed,

Clothes Call

Dear Clothes,

The short answer is no, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card does not have deferred interest. However, it does come with an 0% introductory annual percentage rate for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers (then 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter thereafter), which is a little different. Let’s break it down.

Deferred interest is like putting your interest on hold; it’s still there, but you can ignore it for a while. The only thing is it can sneak up on you if you ignore it for too long. Then, if you don’t pay off the balance in full by the time your deferred interest window closes, you’ll be charged for all of the interest that would have accumulated since the start of your term — whether the remaining balance is $10 or $10,000. With a 0% introductory APR, you’re also given a promotional period. The big difference is how the card issuer handles the interest once the promotional period ends. With 0% APR offers, you’re not charged interest from the date of purchase if you have a remaining balance. Instead, you’re only charged interest on whatever balance remains after the promotional period ends.

So, depending on your spending habits, either is a good option. If you know you’ll pay off the balance in full by the end of the promotional period, a deferred-interest product could work in your favor. But if you’re unsure (because sometimes life happens), a 0% APR credit card might be a better option. If you go this route, keep these tips in mind to maximize your savings:

— Find a card with a sign-up bonus you can easily achieve without overspending.

— Find a card that offers purchase protection so the item is covered in case of damage.

— Add another layer of rewards by finding loyalty programs that go with the credit card.

As far as promotional periods go, the Wells Fargo Reflect has one of the longest out there. So even though it doesn’t come with a sign-up bonus, it allows consumers a little more wiggle room when it comes to their purchases.

If you’re truly looking for a deferred-interest product, you might try the MyLowe’s Rewards Credit Card — but only if you plan to actually use it! Since it’s a closed-loop card, you can only use it at Lowe’s. The card offers promotional financing options ranging from six months to 84 months, so it’s a great option for those large home purchases.

Whatever you decide, your clothes will be smelling fresh as daisies in no time!

