Clever Credit: I Don’t Want to Shop at Target Anymore. What Do I Do About My Target Circle Card?

Dear Clever Credit, I have a Target Circle™ Card , but I’ve decided to pull back on shopping at Target…

Dear Clever Credit,

I have a Target Circle™ Card , but I’ve decided to pull back on shopping at Target because of their DEI debacle. But I don’t know where to go to get my Target fix anymore! Is there a Target Circle Card equivalent out there?

Signed,

Botched Bull’s-eye

Dear Bull’s-eye,

I totally get it! More and more people are putting their money where their mouths are and spending their dollars intentionally. And as a frequent Target goer myself, I relate. Where else am I supposed to go where I can load up on dollar finds while sipping on a Starbucks latte?

If you’re looking to replace Target (and your Target card) with another retailer, Costco might be a good option. The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi offers:

— 5% cash back on gas at Costco

— 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle charging (The 5% and 4% earn is on a combined $7,000 spend per year, and then 1% thereafter.)

— Unlimited 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel, including Costco Travel

— Unlimited 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com

— Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

And you’ll be happy to know Costco has publicly reaffirmed its commitment to uphold its DEI programs. So you may not be able to sip Starbucks while you shop, but you can munch on a $1.50 hot dog, and isn’t that just as good?

If you’re not into shopping in bulk, another option is the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express. It offers:

— 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%

— 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%

— 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%

— 1% cash back on other purchases See Rates & Fees

Neither has an annual fee, and both cater to grocery shopping, just like the Target Circle Card. Plus, American Express classifies Target as a superstore, not a supermarket, so you won’t be tempted to use it at Target. Places you can earn rewards with your American Express card include Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and QFC. And any one of those could be a good substitute the next time you need a Target fix. I personally use my American Express® Gold Card at QFC and always reward myself with a Starbucks (that they have in-store) after a shopping trip.

I’m sure you’ll find a proper replacement for your Target fix soon. Until then, you could always go to Kroger. They may not have a Starbucks inside but they do have their own in-store coffee shop! So you can still get your caffeine buzz while you shop.

