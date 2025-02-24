Cleveland-Cliffs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported a loss of $447 million in its fourth…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported a loss of $447 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $4.33 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $754 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.18 billion.

