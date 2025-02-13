Clearwater Paper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Thursday reported profit of $199.1 million in…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Thursday reported profit of $199.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of $11.91 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.17 per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $387.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $196.3 million, or $11.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.38 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLW

