Clearfield: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9…

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Clearfield said it expects revenue in the range of $37 million to $40 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $185 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.