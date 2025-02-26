Clear Secure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $103.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $103.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $206.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $169.7 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $770.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Clear Secure said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $209 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YOU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YOU

