Clear Channel Outdoor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $17.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 1 cent per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $426.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $179.3 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Clear Channel Outdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $329 million to $344 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.35. A year ago, they were trading at $1.82.

