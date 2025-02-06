CleanSpark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Thursday reported net income of $246.8 million in…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Thursday reported net income of $246.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $162.3 million in the period.

