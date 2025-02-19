Clean Harbors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $84 million.…

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $84 million.

The Norwell, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $402.3 million, or $7.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.89 billion.

