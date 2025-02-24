Clean Energy Fuels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Monday reported a loss…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Monday reported a loss of $30.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $109.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $83.1 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $415.9 million.

