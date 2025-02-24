Civitas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $151.1 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $151.1 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $838.7 million, or $8.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.21 billion.

