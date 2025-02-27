Civeo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.10 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $151 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.1 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $682.1 million.

Civeo expects full-year revenue in the range of $630 million to $660 million.

