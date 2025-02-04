Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $116 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $555.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $510 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cirrus Logic said it expects revenue in the range of $350 million to $410 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRUS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.