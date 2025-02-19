Cinemark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $51.3 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $51.3 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $814.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $798.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $309.7 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.