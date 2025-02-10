Cincinnati Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $405…

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $405 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.65 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.29 billion, or $14.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.95 billion.

