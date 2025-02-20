Choice Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $75.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $389.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $299.7 million, or $6.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.

Choice Hotels expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.98 to $7.24 per share.

