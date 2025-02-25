Chipmos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.1 million in…

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The computer chip testing and assembly services company posted revenue of $164.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.3 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $692.2 million.

