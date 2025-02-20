Cheniere Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $977 million. The…

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $4.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $4.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.25 billion, or $14.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.7 billion.

