Chemours: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported net income of $86 million, or 57 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.78 billion.

Chemours shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 40% in the last 12 months.

