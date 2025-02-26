Chemed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $90.3 million. The Cincinnati-based…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $90.3 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $6.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.83 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $640 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $302 million, or $19.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.43 billion.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.95 to $25.45 per share.

Chemed shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $545.79, a fall of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.