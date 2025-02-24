Chegg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $6.1…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The an online learning platform posted revenue of $143.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $837.1 million, or $8.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $617.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $116 million.

