Chefs’ Warehouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23.9 million.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.

The distributor of specialty food products posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.5 million, or $1.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.

Chefs’ Warehouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.94 billion to $4.04 billion.

Chefs’ Warehouse shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 58% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHEF

