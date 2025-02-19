Cheesecake Factory: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $41.2 million.

The Calabasas Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $921 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $912.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $156.8 million, or $3.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.58 billion.

Cheesecake Factory shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $54.29, an increase of 56% in the last 12 months.

