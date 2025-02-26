Chatham Lodging: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Wednesday reported a…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $10 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3.7 million, or 8 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, posted revenue of $75.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $55.5 million. Revenue was reported as $317.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Chatham Lodging expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 12 cents to 15 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.01 to $1.11 per share.

