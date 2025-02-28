Chart Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income…

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $79.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.66 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $218.5 million, or $4.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.16 billion.

Chart Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $13 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion.

