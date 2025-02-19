Charles River: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $215.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $4.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.66 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.3 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.05 billion.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.10 to $9.60 per share.

