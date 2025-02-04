ChampionX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Tuesday reported net income of $82.8…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Tuesday reported net income of $82.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $912 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $320.3 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.

