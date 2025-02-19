CF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $328…

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.89.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.22 billion, or $6.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.94 billion.

CF shares have decreased almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 4.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $83.81, an increase of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

