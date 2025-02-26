Cervecerias Unidas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $76.9 million.…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $76.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The wine, spirits and soft drink company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $170.6 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $3.08 billion.

Cervecerias Unidas shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

