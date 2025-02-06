Cerence: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.3 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were 3 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $50.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cerence said it expects revenue in the range of $74 million to $77 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRNC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.