Ceragon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rosh Ha Ayin, Israel-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 9 cents per share.

The provider of wireless backhaul services posted revenue of $106.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.1 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $394.2 million.

Ceragon expects full-year revenue in the range of $390 million to $430 million.

