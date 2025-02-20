Century: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47.7 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 47 cents.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $631 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $339.4 million, or $3.29 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.

Century shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.04, a rise of 96% in the last 12 months.

