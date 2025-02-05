Central Garden: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $656.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $630.3 million.

Central Garden expects full-year earnings to be $2.20 per share.

Central Garden shares have dropped 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.07, declining slightly in the last 12 months.

