CenterPoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $248 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $248 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.02 billion, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.64 billion.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.74 to $1.76 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.