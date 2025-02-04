Centene: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $283 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $283 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $40.81 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.31 billion, or $6.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $163.07 billion.

Centene expects full-year revenue in the range of $158 billion to $160 billion.

