Cencora: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $488.6 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.50 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $81.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.12 billion.

Cencora expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.25 to $15.55 per share.

