Celldex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $157.9 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLDX

