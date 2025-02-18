Celanese: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.91 billion,…

Celanese Corporation (CE) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.91 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $17.50. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.52 billion, or $13.93 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $10.28 billion.

Celanese shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $69.91, a decline of 54% in the last 12 months.

