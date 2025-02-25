CECO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.9…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $158.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $557.9 million.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $700 million to $750 million.

CECO shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CECO

