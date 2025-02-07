CBOE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $196.5 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $196.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.10 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $524.5 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $527.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $764.9 million, or $7.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

CBOE shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBOE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.