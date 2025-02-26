CBIZ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $90.7 million in…

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $90.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Independence, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.53 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced business services posted revenue of $460.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

CBIZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $2.95 billion.

CBIZ shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.