Catalyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $55.9 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $141.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $163.9 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $491.7 million.

Catalyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $545 million to $565 million.

