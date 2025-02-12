Casella: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.9…

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $427.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $421.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.5 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.