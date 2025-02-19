Carvana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $79 million. The…

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $210 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.67 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA

