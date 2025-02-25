Carter’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $61.5 million in its fourth quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — Carter's Inc. (CRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $61.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.39 per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $859.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $185.5 million, or $5.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.84 billion.

Carter’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion.

