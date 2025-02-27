Cars.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.3 million. The Chicago-based company…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $180.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cars.com said it expects revenue in the range of $178 million to $181 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $745 million to $755 million.

Cars.com shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

