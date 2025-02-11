Carlyle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $210.9 million,…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $210.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The asset management firm posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $948.5 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.02 billion, or $2.77 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.66 billion.

Carlyle shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.